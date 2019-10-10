Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

IWD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.58. 11,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,096. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

