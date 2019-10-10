Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $287,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $148.94. 21,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

