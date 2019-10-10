Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 986,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344,698. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

