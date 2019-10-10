Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 55,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,983. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

