Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 11.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Garmin by 62.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 574,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,875,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $32,478,567.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $134,204,535.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 148,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $11,878,603.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,504,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,521,237 shares of company stock worth $354,845,203. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,171. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

