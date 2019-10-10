Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.