Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA remained flat at $$374.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,899. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.09 and its 200-day moving average is $362.44. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.