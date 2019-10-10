Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.37.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.71. 164,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

