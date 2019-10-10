CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,295,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after acquiring an additional 335,048 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,670,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. 25,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,440. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

