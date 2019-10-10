Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSFL. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

CSFL opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley acquired 3,575 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 97,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 4,104.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 196,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

