Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.22

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.22 and traded as high as $67.68. Centrica shares last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 15,865,298 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC raised shares of Centrica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target (down from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.57 ($1.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Centrica’s payout ratio is -0.93%.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea bought 46,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £30,855 ($40,317.52). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,524.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

