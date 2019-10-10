Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Up 5%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05, 279,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 357,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 554,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $3,170,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

