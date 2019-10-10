Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 569,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,525,102. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.34.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.