CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 477 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock remained flat at $$30.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,520,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

