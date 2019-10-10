CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 621 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.14. 3,623,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

