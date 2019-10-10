CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,384 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.43. 7,627,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,639,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

