CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,474 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

