CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 2,435,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,595. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

