Chimpion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,733.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $153,733.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00205694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.01065733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00031299 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089491 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

