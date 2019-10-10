Chimpion Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $175,011.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00204115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01034695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00088267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

