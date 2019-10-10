Christopher Mills Sells 45,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) insider Christopher Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £139,500 ($182,281.46).

ASTO stock remained flat at $GBX 320 ($4.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 316.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. AssetCo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

