CIBC Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$67.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$46.75 to C$55.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.03.

Shares of TSE KL traded down C$2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 731,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.22. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.98 and a 52-week high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$376.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

