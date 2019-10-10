Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 9,972,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.04.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.