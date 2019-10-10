Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

CVLY stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.78%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $59,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock valued at $174,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.