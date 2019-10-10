Comparing BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Debt Resolve (NASDAQ:DRSV)

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get BroadVision alerts:

BroadVision has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debt Resolve has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BroadVision and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision -72.12% -113.32% -54.30% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of BroadVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of BroadVision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BroadVision and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BroadVision and Debt Resolve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision $5.05 million 2.45 -$7.00 million N/A N/A Debt Resolve $4.43 million 0.11 -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BroadVision.

Summary

Debt Resolve beats BroadVision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.