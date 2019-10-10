COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading Down 6.9%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01, 506,739 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 545,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. COMSCORE’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in shares of COMSCORE by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in shares of COMSCORE by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of COMSCORE by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of COMSCORE by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

