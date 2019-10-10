Concepta (LON:CPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 138242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $3.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.80.

Concepta Company Profile (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Concepta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.