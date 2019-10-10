Contents Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.88 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $176,344.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,905,198,535 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

