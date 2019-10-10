Contrasting America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NYSE:LSXMB)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 6.15% 26.07% 4.19% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 3 3 0 2.50 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.06 billion 0.93 $2.67 billion $0.80 19.01 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.77 billion 2.32 N/A N/A N/A

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B does not pay a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.