Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will announce sales of $720.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.60 million to $735.00 million. Cooper-Standard reported sales of $861.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.61 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

CPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Cooper-Standard news, SVP Song Min Lee acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 106.9% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,585. The firm has a market cap of $615.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $102.90.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

