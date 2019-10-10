Cougar Global Investments Ltd Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 98,311 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 648,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 1,591,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,776,998. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

