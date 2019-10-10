Cred (LBA) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Cred has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX and Kyber Network. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $590,651.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00204057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01032897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,080,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

