Credo Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Credo has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credo token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, CoinBene and Tidex. Over the last week, Credo has traded 64.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00205856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.01066823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Credo

Credo’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo.

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BitMart, CoinBene and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

