CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,596.32

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,596.32 and traded as low as $2,650.00. CRH shares last traded at $2,690.00, with a volume of 1,651,133 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut CRH to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,008.75 ($39.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,715.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,596.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Johan Karlström acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,779 ($36.31) per share, with a total value of £55,580 ($72,625.11).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

