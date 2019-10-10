Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Price

News headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a news impact score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. ValuEngine lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

NYSE WBK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.