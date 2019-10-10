Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 32,251.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after buying an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $15,355,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,051,000 after buying an additional 713,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 104,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.86. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

