Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 5,851,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $95.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.