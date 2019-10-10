Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after buying an additional 18,586,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,960. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

