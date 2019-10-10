Crow Point Partners LLC Acquires 12,482 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,535,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,598,000 after buying an additional 1,181,288 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,396,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,506,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 867,041 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,443,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 832,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,597,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. 1,536,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,288. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03.

