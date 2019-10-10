Crow Point Partners LLC Cuts Position in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

Crow Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Polarityte were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTE. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 274,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,166. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. Polarityte Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

