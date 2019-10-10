Crow Point Partners LLC Invests $653,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,959,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,038,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 348,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,039,000 after buying an additional 157,633 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 100,297 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. 150,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

