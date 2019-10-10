Crow Point Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Crow Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,725 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of Crow Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.24. 2,134,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,679. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.