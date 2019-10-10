CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 2.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,201. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.