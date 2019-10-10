CSR (ASX:CSR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Shares of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.02. CSR shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,923,331 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About CSR (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

