CX Institutional Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

