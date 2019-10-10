CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.69% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 93,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,956. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.