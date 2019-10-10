CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

BATS IDV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 674,529 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2794 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

