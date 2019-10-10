CX Institutional Trims Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 664,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

