Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.92. 2,300,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.06, for a total value of $673,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,213.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

