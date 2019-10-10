DAEX Price Tops $0.0038 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. DAEX has a market cap of $1.36 million and $683,184.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.06427151 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016134 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

